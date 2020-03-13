Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
2301 Zanzibar Rd
Resources
1929 - 2020
Luis Curiel Obituary
Luis Curiel

El Paso - Luis Curiel born March 28, 1929 passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020. He will be sadly missed and always remembered by his family and friends.

Luis was preceded in death by his wife Hortencia Curiel, his parents and 6 brothers and sisters, 2 sons and 1 great-grandson.

He is survived by his son Luis Navarro Curiel and daughters Lourdes Antoine and Rebecca Robertson. His grandchildren Monica Garcia, Denise Robertson, Gina Turon, Antonino Delora, Becky Delora, Angela Galvan and Patricia Delora-Vasquez, great grandchildren Matthew Antoine, Miles Reavey, Cyrus Garcia, Sophia Turon, Delilah Delora, Cruz Emilio Turon, Zara Robertson, Victoria Vasquez and Grayson Galvan. Surviving sisters and brothers are Enriqueta Curiel, Teresa Curiel, Miguel Casillas and Felipe Curiel

Special thanks to Sean Turon and Adrian Garcia for helping with his care.

Visitation will be held Sunday March 15, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso. Texas from 5:00-9:00pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm.

Mass will be held on Monday March 16, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd, at 9:30am. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 4301 Alameda.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
