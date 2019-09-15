|
|
In Loving Memory of
Luis De Santos
"For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal."
2 Corinthians 4:17-18
On the 4th anniversary of your Homecoming, we are reminded that living is a temporary state. Love is forever. We'll love you forever Dad.
A mass celebration will be held at 6:30pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 15, 2019