Luis Emilio FloresEl Paso - Our beloved Luis Emilio Flores, 63, was called to his heavenly home on November 15, 2020 where he was reunited with his parents, Rafael & Maria Flores; and sisters, Guille and Alex.Luis was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He married his childhood sweetheart and together, they celebrated 46 years of marriage and raised three sons.Left to cherish his memory are his wife and love of his life, Leticia Flores; sons, Jose R. Flores (Lorraine), Luis Emilio Flores Jr., Michael Flores (Arlene); 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren with one on the way; his beloved dog, Bella; brothers, Rafael Jr., Vicente (Sylvia); sisters, Linda (Tony), Susana (Jose), Mona, Norma (Jaime), Mary (Martin).Visitation: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9:00am to 12:30pm with Funeral Service at 11:30am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.