Luis Fernando GarciaEl Paso - Luis Fernando Garcia, "Big Monkey", passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, at the age of 49. He was born on May 30, 1971, to Gregorio and Guadalupe Garcia. He is survived by brothers, Gregorio (Jennifer) Garcia, Hector (Joanne) Garcia and sister, Veronica Garcia. Father to Jeanette (Omar) Esparza, Bianca, Christian, Fabian and Sebastian. Grandfather to Omar Jr, Jorge and Elizabeth Esparza and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Bel Air High School class of '90, where he excelled in football. Luis was known for his heart of gold, always laughing, smiling, and joking. He was very artistic and creative. He will be greatly missed by many and never forgotten. We love you dearly and will be forever in our hearts. This is not a good-bye, but a see you later! Visitation will take place Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 3:00pm-8:00pm with a vigil starting at 6:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, Texas 79915. Interment will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00am at Evergreen Cemetery East. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.