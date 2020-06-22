Luis Fernando Garcia
1971 - 2020
Luis Fernando Garcia

El Paso - Luis Fernando Garcia, "Big Monkey", passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, at the age of 49. He was born on May 30, 1971, to Gregorio and Guadalupe Garcia. He is survived by brothers, Gregorio (Jennifer) Garcia, Hector (Joanne) Garcia and sister, Veronica Garcia. Father to Jeanette (Omar) Esparza, Bianca, Christian, Fabian and Sebastian. Grandfather to Omar Jr, Jorge and Elizabeth Esparza and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Bel Air High School class of '90, where he excelled in football. Luis was known for his heart of gold, always laughing, smiling, and joking. He was very artistic and creative. He will be greatly missed by many and never forgotten. We love you dearly and will be forever in our hearts. This is not a good-bye, but a see you later! Visitation will take place Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 3:00pm-8:00pm with a vigil starting at 6:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, Texas 79915. Interment will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00am at Evergreen Cemetery East. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
JUN
24
Vigil
06:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
JUN
25
Interment
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery East
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
