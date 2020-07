Luis Fernando PaizEl Paso - Luis F. Paiz passed away on July 11, 2020 after a tough battle with Covid-19. Luis was born on August 6, 1933 in El Paso, Texas Segundo Barrio. He served 20 yrs. in the United States Army, 18 of them as a Paratrooper in the 101st ABN. 82nd ABN. Respectively. He served 3 tours of duty in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Anita Paiz and 3 children Francis, Linda and Luis. 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Graveside service will be at Ft. Bliss.