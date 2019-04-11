Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
View Map
Luis Gilbert Luna Obituary
Luis Gilbert Luna

El Paso - Lifelong resident of El Paso, Luis Gilbert Luna, 70, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Luis Luna and mother, Estefana Luna. He is survived by his brothers, Frank, Stevie, Johnny, Robert, and Benny, sisters, Lorraine, Ida, Mary, Estefana and Thelma. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home Central 601 S. Virginia St. For further information please call 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 11, 2019
