Luis GomezEl Paso - Luis Gomez was a former United States Marine. He was born in Miami, Florida but made El Paso, Texas his hometown after his travels with the United States Marine Corps was over; he passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2020, at the age of 25.Luis was born on April 6, 1995 to Barbara Ann Gomez and Leobardo Nava. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 2013. Luis married Aisha Crider on December 29, 2015; she had been Luis's sweetheart since Jr. High School. On March 17, 2017 and September 24, 2019, respectively, he welcomed his two handsome sons, Ezra Luis and Kanin Elijah into the world. Luis loved his family very much and worked hard in hopes of building a bright future for them.To Luis, family was everything. He adored his mother and siblings as well, and was content to spend quality family time with them, his wife and children. He loved the Oakland Raiders, UFC and basketball. Luis was also a driven and goal-oriented person. He overcame obstacles graciously and always pushed himself to be better than the day before.Luis is survived by his Mother, Barbara Ann Gomez; his Father, Leobardo Nava; Stepfather, Roberto G. Rosales; Brothers: Leobardo Nava II, Fabian and Adam Rosales; Sister, Maura Larissa Rosales; Wife, Aisha Gomez (Crider); Children: Ezra Luis Gomez and Kanin Elijah Gomez.Luis is preceded in death by his Brother, Anthony Rene Gomez.Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with rosary beginning at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St., El Paso, Texas 79904. Burial will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery (across from the funeral home).Luis will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.