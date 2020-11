Luis Guadalupe "Chester" Melendez, Sr.El Paso - Luis Guadalupe "Chester" Melendez, Sr., entered into rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 66. Luis was born on September 30, 1954 in El Paso, TX. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Jacqueline Melendez and parents, Modesto and Ramona Melendez. Left to forever cherish his memory is his wife, Irma Melendez; son, Luis (Rosie) Guadalupe Melendez, Jr; grandchildren, Nicole Melendez, Nailah Melendez, Natalie Melendez, Kaia Munoz, Donovan Love and Dominik Love. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas with recitation of the rosary at 6pm. Interment to be held privately.