Luis Herrera "Slow Lee"
11-23-1934 to 1-29-2020
Our loving Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He has joined his wife Marta, the love of his life, to whom he was married to for 64 years. We were extremely blessed to witness the love they shared.
Our Dad was not only a great provider; he was also an amazing family man. He raised us in faith and taught us how to be good, loving people through his example.
Lee lived a very full life He started working at a very young age to help his mother provide for their family. As a teen, he was a boxer with Golden Gloves. He later worked as a body man at different body shops. Eventually, he ended his career retiring from Union Pacific Railroad where he was a car man as well as the Local Union Chairman.
Luis is survived by Marta, Pat and Letty - his three daughters, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grand children.
Services as follows:
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm and Rosary at 7:00pm at La Paz Faith 1201 N. Piedras St. Funeral Mass will be held Monday February 10, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Church 3729 Hueco Ave. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
We all loved him so much and he will be greatly missed.
Until we meet again…
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020