Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
Vigil
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St Patrick's Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St Patrick's Cathedral
Luis Martinez Obituary
Luis Martinez

El Paso, TX - Luis Martinez Sr., 97, peacefully passed away Monday morning, Nov. 25th, surrounded by family.

Preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Maria Martinez, and his twin brother Antonio Martinez. Survived by his wife Ignacia Lucero Martinez, children Irma Miles (Danny), Patricia Arreola (Hugo), Pedro Martinez (Carolyn), and Luis Martinez Jr. (caregiver), 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

As a child, he helped his father at the family tailor shop. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, in 1951 he became a Knights of Columbus, and he was a lifelong parishioner at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Despite his quiet nature, his witty sense of humor always made others laugh. We love you!

Visitation: Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM at Hillcrest Funeral Home West 5054 Doniphan Dr. Vigil service to follow at 10:00 AM at St Patrick's Cathedral with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
