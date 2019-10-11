Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
El Paso - Luis Matamoros, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX and a U.S. Air Force veteran. Luis was preceded in death by his brother, Rodolfo Matamoros; sisters; Sofia Apodaca, Margarita Serna, Candelaria Sarate and Romelia Vargas. He is survived by his sons, Louis, Joseph, Javier and David Matamoros, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and sister, Refugio Wineka. Visitation for Luis will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, October 16th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
