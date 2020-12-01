Luis "Parral" MedranioLuis "Parral" Medrano passed away November 20, 2020. He was born August 25, 1938 to Aurora Flores and Elias Medrano. He is preceded in death by his son Luis Medrano Jr., parents; Elias and Aurora Medrano, siblings Elva, Celia, and Roberto. Parral was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX. He worked as a Foremen for Boyd Construction and Spartan Construction until his retirement in 2003. He is survived by his wife, Raquel Medrano, children; Roberto, Jose, Letty, Armida, Ricardo, and Gina; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Luis was bold and outspoken and lived his life with passion and faith in God.Luis had a big heart and had an undeniable love for his family especially his great grandchildren. He is loved dearly, and no words can describe how much he will be missed by all who knew him. We rest knowing Luis is alive now more then ever, free of pain, in the presence of God and our loved ones who have passed before him.Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Perches Funeral Home, 6111 S. Desert Blvd. El Paso, TX 79932. Committal service will began at 10 a.m. on Saturday December 5, 2020 at Memory Pines Cemetery, 3061 Memorial Pines, Sunland Park, NM 88063.