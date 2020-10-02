1/
Luis S. Villalva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luis S. Villalva

El Paso - Luis S. Villalva, 94, passed away on July 14, 2020 in El Paso. Luis was the oldest of 10 children raised in El Paso's Lower Valley, where Luis lived most of his life. He graduated from Ysleta High School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Beatriz Bonilla in 1951, and the couple celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in April 2020. Luis was a self-employed business owner, and a longtime parishioner at Our Lady of the Valley Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Amalia Villalva, and brothers Jesus and Fernando. He is survived by his wife Beatriz, children Luis, Graciela (Randolph Muniz), Lydia (Edmundo D. Lijo), and Javier (Vilma); grandchildren Claudia, Joaquin, Laura, Samuel, Jaime Luis and Edmundo; great-granddaughter Emma and a great-grandchild whose birth is anticipated in October; former daughter-in-law Rosa Villalva; brother Alberto, sisters Alicia Moya, Angie Flores, Amalia Guerrero, Irene Zubia, Mary Ellen Portillo, Dorothy Macias, and their families; and many relatives. Services have been held. The family is grateful for the thoughtful expressions of sympathy extended by family, friends and neighbors.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved