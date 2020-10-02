Luis S. Villalva



El Paso - Luis S. Villalva, 94, passed away on July 14, 2020 in El Paso. Luis was the oldest of 10 children raised in El Paso's Lower Valley, where Luis lived most of his life. He graduated from Ysleta High School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Beatriz Bonilla in 1951, and the couple celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in April 2020. Luis was a self-employed business owner, and a longtime parishioner at Our Lady of the Valley Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Amalia Villalva, and brothers Jesus and Fernando. He is survived by his wife Beatriz, children Luis, Graciela (Randolph Muniz), Lydia (Edmundo D. Lijo), and Javier (Vilma); grandchildren Claudia, Joaquin, Laura, Samuel, Jaime Luis and Edmundo; great-granddaughter Emma and a great-grandchild whose birth is anticipated in October; former daughter-in-law Rosa Villalva; brother Alberto, sisters Alicia Moya, Angie Flores, Amalia Guerrero, Irene Zubia, Mary Ellen Portillo, Dorothy Macias, and their families; and many relatives. Services have been held. The family is grateful for the thoughtful expressions of sympathy extended by family, friends and neighbors.









