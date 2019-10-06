Services
St Patrick's Church
7065 2nd Ave
Canutillo, TX 79835
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
7065 2nd Ave.
Canutillo, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lumberto Carmona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lumberto "Beto" Carmona

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lumberto "Beto" Carmona Obituary
Lumberto "Beto" Carmona

El Paso - Lumberto "Beto" Carmona, 81 yrs of age, from El Paso TX was called to be with our Lord on Oct. 1, 2019. Beloved husband and father, a perfectionist, a collector, with wit and humor, a man of all trades will be remembered and missed.

Survived by loving wife of 43 years, Maria del Rosario Carmona, daughter Norma C. Mendoza, son Ruben Carmona, son in law Raul Mendoza, and grandson Gabriel L. Mendoza.

U.S. Army Veteran and Retired from 33 yrs from the Federal Bureau of Reclamation

Preceded in death by his Father Natividad, Mother Adela, Brothers - Guadalupe, Joaquin, Lupe, Sisters- Lala, Rafaela, Chavela, Rebecca, and Ana

Funeral Mass to be held Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 at 10am at St. Patrick's Church in Canutillo at 7065 2nd Ave. Canutillo TX 79835
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lumberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.