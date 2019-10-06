|
|
Lumberto "Beto" Carmona
El Paso - Lumberto "Beto" Carmona, 81 yrs of age, from El Paso TX was called to be with our Lord on Oct. 1, 2019. Beloved husband and father, a perfectionist, a collector, with wit and humor, a man of all trades will be remembered and missed.
Survived by loving wife of 43 years, Maria del Rosario Carmona, daughter Norma C. Mendoza, son Ruben Carmona, son in law Raul Mendoza, and grandson Gabriel L. Mendoza.
U.S. Army Veteran and Retired from 33 yrs from the Federal Bureau of Reclamation
Preceded in death by his Father Natividad, Mother Adela, Brothers - Guadalupe, Joaquin, Lupe, Sisters- Lala, Rafaela, Chavela, Rebecca, and Ana
Funeral Mass to be held Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 at 10am at St. Patrick's Church in Canutillo at 7065 2nd Ave. Canutillo TX 79835
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019