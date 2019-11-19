|
Lumea Mary Marshall Brady
El Paso - Lumea Mary Marshall Brady died on November 12, 2019 surrounded by her family after a short illness with cancer. Her last words were of her two precious sons. She said, "I love my boys with all my heart and soul. You are everything to me." She further asked them to "take care of my grandchildren and stay close with my sisters." She knew that her legacy will live on in all of them.
Lumea was born in Orange, Texas on February 15, 1948 to James Soloman Marshall and Barbara Wingate Marshall. She was the oldest of four daughters, who remained close with their families their entire lives.
Lumea graduated from St. Mary Catholic High School in Orange, Texas after twelve years of education in a close-knit community. She excelled at cheerleading, baseball, shorthand, typing, and choir. She was the Football Sweetheart her senior year. Lumea was a beautiful blue-eyed, blonde hair young lady and received many awards including being named "Miss Sixteen of Beaumont" for "Miss 16 of America." At age 18, she was chosen one of 15 finalists to represent the Sabine Area in the Dean Martin "Dino's Miss Texas Darling Contest" in 1966.
Lumea was educated at the University of Southern Louisiana and the College of Santa Fe where, during her sophomore year, she was named the 1970 homecoming queen by popular vote. She graduated from McMahon Court Reporting College in Houston, Texas. She became an elite court reporter with the County of El Paso for over twenty years, following her mother's profession. After starting her profession, Lumea concentrated on raising her two sons, Carey and Shannon. As she put it, "My boys are everything to me." Lumea would make adventures with them with travels to various places, including trips back to Orange to see her parents.
Lumea and her sisters learned a special devotion to God from their mom, but especially their grandmother, Lumea Bonin Wingate. While sick, their grandmother lived in the Marshall's home for several years. After school, their cousin Maureen would join them which created a special bond with these five girls. Their grandmother taught them wisdom about their Catholic faith, that we are all given the "gift of life", and how to be joyful having a full life.
Lumea had to deal with rheumatoid arthritis for decades. She never complained about her illness. She had a smile that touched everyone. She continued her devotion to God by singing at masses for decades. Music was her passion. She had the voice of an angel. The Marshall girls and Maureen made sure their moms, who were sisters, were buried with pink ballerina slippers so they can dance in Heaven. Lumea will have her pink ballerina slippers as well as her rosary.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Carey M. Brady and his wife, Kym, of Buda, Texas, and Shannon M. Brady and his wife, Michelle, of Las Vegas, Nevada; her three sisters, Melanie Marshall Cox and Jade Marshall Gough (husband, Phil) of Overland Park, Kansas; and, her sister, Jennifer Marshall Trahan (husband, Alto) of El Paso, Texas; her "other sister" and the fifth daughter, Maureen Lawrence Shupp (husband Mike) of Orange; six grandchildren, Zachariah, Lilly, and Poppy Brady of Las Vergas, and Olivia, Jade, and Chloe Brady of Buda, Texas, her godchildren, Morgan and Michael Shupp, and a large family of 19 nieces and nephews as well as 41 grandnieces and grandnephews.
All members of Lumea's family wish to express their gratitude to Lumea's sister, Jennifer Marshall Trahan, for her months of caring for Lumea especially with all the trips to the doctors and tending to her. We also want to thank her niece, Mary Trahan Pizana, for her tenderness and care of her Aunt Lumea.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange, Texas. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery where Lumea will be laid to rest near her mom, dad and grandparents.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019