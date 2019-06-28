Services
Lupe N. Ortega


1926 - 2019
Lupe N. Ortega Obituary
Lupe N. Ortega

El Paso - Lupe N. Ortega passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born in El Paso on September 5, 1926. Lupe graduated from Bowie High School, Class of 1942, and attended Texas Western up to her senior year. Lupe was the Beloved mother of Jose Ortega (Estela) and grandmother to Ed Gutierrez and Erika (Jennifer) Gutierrez. She is also survived by her brothers Victor Nevarez, Lorenzo Nevarez, John Nevarez and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Nicaso and Irene Nevarez, brother Antonio and sister-in-laws Cristina and Anita Nevarez, and her long-life companion, Jesse Escriche. Gathering of Remembrance will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Memorial Service at 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Cremation will follow at a later date. Special thanks to the Woolworth family for the incredible care provided to Lupe. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on June 28, 2019
