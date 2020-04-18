|
Luz C. Saenz
El Paso, Texas - Luz C. Saenz, loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend to many. Our beloved Luz passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020. She was a devout Catholic worshipping for most of her life at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Ysleta and St(s) Peter and Paul Church in Socorro. Luz taught her children the meaning of family, sang loving lullabies as they grew up, and recited her everlasting poetry of which she wrote with great passion.
She is predeceased by her husband Abraham Saenz, Sr., and her eldest son Juan Arturo Saenz. Luz is survived by 12 of her 13 children which include Estella Saenz, Teri Saenz (daughter in law), Abraham Saenz (Elida), Alba Reza (Jesus), Efren Saenz (Christine), Rogelio Saenz (Hilda), Patricia a ( Marshall), Heriberto Saenz ( Claudia), Aida Salcedo (Roberto, Jr.), Sonia Muñoz, Gerardo Saenz (Mary Ann), Gilbert Saenz (Denise), and Angelica Elwell (Paul). Other survivors include siblings Juan Carrillo and Alicia Armas both of California, twenty-eight grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. To all that are to attend, please wear a facial mask.
Visitation will be held for family only on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Interment will be private on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery. She will be missed dearly and always hold a special place in our hearts.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020