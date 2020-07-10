1/1
Luz Garcia
1929 - 2020
Luz Garcia

El Paso - Maria Luz Lopez Garcia "Grandma Luz"

Luz Garcia who was affectionately known as "Grandma Luz", passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3rd. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother of 4 sons and grandmother. She was born September 22, 1929 to Pedro C. Lopez and Hermila Reza Lopez. She was a graduate from St. Joseph's High School currently known as Loretto Academy. She waited for the love of her life, Jesus Q. Garcia, for 4 years to return from fighting the Korean War and was married to him for 41 years. She was a loving housewife, mother and raised her 4 sons to be hardworking, dedicated and loyal brothers to one another. Grandma Luz always instilled the importance of family in each of her children which carried onto her grandchildren as well. Grandma Luz is lovingly remembered as the only daughter of Pete's Meat Market and the Queen of Quintero's Meat Company. Everyone always knew that going to Grandma Luz's house not only meant that you were going to have the most delicious homemade food, but words of wisdom, love and encouragement.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro C. Lopez and Hermila R. Lopez, husband, Jesus Q. Garcia and brothers, Juan Lopez and Pedro Lopez Jr. She is survived by her sons, Javier "Harvey" (Nora), Daniel "Danny", Juan G. "Jerry" (Sindy), and Ray Anthony "Tony" (Becky). Also brother, Raymond V. Lopez (Cecilia), sister in laws Esperanza Lopez (El Paso), Lupe Garcia (Los Angeles), and Licha Garcia (Los Angeles), brother in law Edward Lalo Garcia (Los Angeles) along with 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and countless Lopez and Garcia nephews and nieces (Los Angeles and El Paso).

Grandma Luz will never be forgotten and will be remembered as a loving person who cared for all of us. She leaves behind countless memories and a legacy for us to uphold.

Due to COVID-19 services will be limited to immediate family only.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
