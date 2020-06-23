Luz L. FloresEl Paso - LUZ L. FLORES, 84, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in Pino Suárez, Durango, Mexico on the 28th of August, 1935 to Cipriano and Inés Vásquez Lopez, and resided in El Paso for 65 years. She was always a strong yet remarkably humble, compassionate, and caring soul. In addition to her complete devotion to raising eleven children, she found time to lend her boundless energies to support functions at Ascarate Elementary School, St. Ignatius Church, and Little Flower Church.She is preceded in death by her husband, Raul Flores. She is survived by her children - Socorro "Sukey" Flores, Beatriz "Bea" Berg (Larry) of El Paso, José "Joe" Flores of El Paso, Francisca "Franics" Flores of Whittier, California, Raul Flores Jr. (Veronica) of El Paso, Ruth Flores of El Paso, Daniel "Danny" Flores of UAE, Dora Maria Alvarado (Manny) of El Paso, Steve Flores of El Paso, Ruben Flores of El Paso, and Samuel "Sammy" Flores (Letty) of Chaparral, New Mexico. She also leaves twelve adoring grandchildren - Jacob and Clarissa Robles, Stacy Garcia, Monica Jimenez, Aaron Flores, Jason and Isabella Flores, AJ Chavira, Amanda and Brianna Arévalo, Ángel Flores, and Natalie Flores, as well as two great-grandchildren - RJ and Leila Garcia.Please join family and friends in celebration of her life at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina, El Paso, Texas, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:00 to 6:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 3:00 PM.Mass will be held at Little Flower Church, 171 Polo Inn, El Paso, Texas, Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Burial/Inurnment services will be private at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.Rosary Service will also be streamed in the Sunset Funeral Homes Facebook Page.