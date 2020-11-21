Lydia Faith Orcutt



El Paso - Lydia Faith Orcutt went to be with her Savior at her home in El Paso, Texas, on November 18, 2020, at the age of seven.



Lydia is lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her parents Matthew and Elizabeth Orcutt, her brother Silas John Orcutt, aged four, and many more beloved family members.



Lydia was full of life, spunk, and energy. She was a friend to everyone she met. She loved her family and those many friends with so much joy and enthusiasm. Lydia had a way of bringing everyone in and making them feel like they were wanted and important--everyone around her felt included in whatever it was she was doing. Lydia was the typical seven year old girl who loved all things sparkly, twirly dresses, big bows and, of course, unicorns. Her outgoing personality shined through every conversation and even through the hardest of times. The shortness of her time only serves to amplify the sweetness that it brought to those whom she loved and the preciousness of life that only God can give. As a child, Lydia followed Jesus without fear. As a child, she was welcomed into Jesus' arms. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her and loved her.









