Lydia Franco
El Paso - Mrs. Lydia Franco 95, peacefully transitioned to her eternal resting place on Monday, January 13. 2020. She was a lifelong member of El Paso and of the Catholic Church. She was married to her husband Jose Franco for 58 years. She is survived by her children Esther Franco, Christine Franco, Rose Marie Franco Shelden and Joe Franco; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. Viewing from 5 - 9p.m., with a rosary at 7p.m. Mass on January 18, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant Road at 9a.m. followed by burial at Restlawn Cemetery, 8700 Dyer. The Franco Family. A heartfelt thank you to AM Hospice.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020