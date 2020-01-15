Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
10000 Pheasant Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Franco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Franco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Franco Obituary
Lydia Franco

El Paso - Mrs. Lydia Franco 95, peacefully transitioned to her eternal resting place on Monday, January 13. 2020. She was a lifelong member of El Paso and of the Catholic Church. She was married to her husband Jose Franco for 58 years. She is survived by her children Esther Franco, Christine Franco, Rose Marie Franco Shelden and Joe Franco; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. Viewing from 5 - 9p.m., with a rosary at 7p.m. Mass on January 18, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant Road at 9a.m. followed by burial at Restlawn Cemetery, 8700 Dyer. The Franco Family. A heartfelt thank you to AM Hospice.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -