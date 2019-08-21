Services
El Paso - Lydia Loya Perez, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of San Elizario, TX and a member of the catholic church. Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Maria Perez; brother, Raul Perez and sister, Teresa P. Teran. She is survived by her brothers, Enrique Perez Jr., and Tony Perez. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 24th at 9:30 am at San Elizario Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332, A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 21, 2019
