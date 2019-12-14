Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St Raphael's Catholic Church
2301 Zanzibar
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Lujan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Lujan


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Lujan Obituary
Lydia Lujan

El Paso - January 4, 1933 - December 9, 2019

Lydia A. Lujan, 86, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. Born in Presidio, Texas, she followed the love of her life to El Paso. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Francisco L. Lujan. She is survived by her sister Hortencia Alvarez, sons Frank Lujan (Sandra), Ron, daughters Brenda Montoya (Rick), Belinda Lindsey (Steve), grandchildren Steven, David, Meagan, Brian, Alex, Mia, Eric, Garrett, great grandchildren Brooklyn and Bronx. Mom was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, a pillar of strength for our family and loved us immensely and unconditionally. There is nothing she would not do for any of her children. Mom, we will always keep you in our hearts. While it hurts to lose you, we are at peace knowing that you are resting in eternal peace with our Lord and reunited with Dad. Pallbearers are Steven, David, Brian, Alex, Eric and Garrett. Honorary Pallbearers are Rick Montoya and Steve Lindsey. Visitation is Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5pm - 9pm, Rosary at 7 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina, funeral mass Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 9:30 am at St Raphael's Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar, interment immediately following at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now