|
|
Lydia Lujan
El Paso - January 4, 1933 - December 9, 2019
Lydia A. Lujan, 86, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. Born in Presidio, Texas, she followed the love of her life to El Paso. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Francisco L. Lujan. She is survived by her sister Hortencia Alvarez, sons Frank Lujan (Sandra), Ron, daughters Brenda Montoya (Rick), Belinda Lindsey (Steve), grandchildren Steven, David, Meagan, Brian, Alex, Mia, Eric, Garrett, great grandchildren Brooklyn and Bronx. Mom was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, a pillar of strength for our family and loved us immensely and unconditionally. There is nothing she would not do for any of her children. Mom, we will always keep you in our hearts. While it hurts to lose you, we are at peace knowing that you are resting in eternal peace with our Lord and reunited with Dad. Pallbearers are Steven, David, Brian, Alex, Eric and Garrett. Honorary Pallbearers are Rick Montoya and Steve Lindsey. Visitation is Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5pm - 9pm, Rosary at 7 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina, funeral mass Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 9:30 am at St Raphael's Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar, interment immediately following at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019