Lydia Quijas Martinez
El Paso - Lydia Quijas Martinez, February 13, 1935-April 27, 2019. She was devoted to Christ, her family, friends, and those in need. We find solace in knowing that she is with her late husband; Salvador Martinez, mother, Maria Guadalupe Montellano, and brothers, David and Jose Valentin Quijas. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Maria M. Renteria, Rodolfo Quijas, Benny Martinez, Gustavo, Angel, Raul, and Samuel Moreno, siblings; Alberto Quijas Esteban Quijas, Emma Q. Garcia and Maria Q. Mata, 23 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include many dear family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times on May 5, 2019