Lydia Rodriguez Lujan
1946 - 2020
Lydia Rodriguez Lujan

El Paso - Lydia Rodriguez Lujan, age 74, of El Paso, passed away on November 29, 2020. She was born in San Francisco Del Oro in Chihuahua, Mexico on August 4, 1946. Lydia worked as a nurse in Mexico before moving to the United States. Lydia worked as a seamstress for the El Paso Ballet Theatre, various musical artists, and a local dry cleaners. Lydia also enjoyed her work as a Mary Kay Consultant. She was survived by her daughter Maria Shelton and son-in-law Rush Shelton. Rosary arrangements will be held on December 2nd at Martin Funeral Home.






Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
