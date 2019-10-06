|
Dr. M. Margarita Lopez Urrutia
El Paso - Dr. M. Margarita López Urrutia (Ph.D.) died on September 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Ramiro López Caballero and María del Refugio Urrutia de López, both deceased. She is survived by her two sisters, Alicia L. Navar of El Paso and Elena L. de Holguin of Cd. Juarez, and her beloved Dr. Jack B. Zeldis (Ph.D.), along with many nieces and nephews. Margarita was born in El Paso, Texas on February 16, 1935, but lived in Chihuahua City and Cd. Juárez until adulthood. She graduated high school from Loretto Academy, obtained her BA and MA at the University of Texas at El Paso and her Ph.D. from the University of Arizona. After teaching in several colleges and universities she settled in Fresno, CA where she taught Spanish and Italian at California State University, Fresno for 25 years. She moved back to El Paso after retiring as Professor Emerita of Foreign Languages and Literatures from CSUF in 1998. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, 11 a.m., at Mother Cabrini Catholic Church, 12200 Vista del Sol. Interment services will immediately follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 6, 2019