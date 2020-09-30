M. Rosa Pastrana
Seabrook - Margarita Rosa Salas de Pastrana passed away September 29, 2020 in Seabrook, TX. Rosa was born in Alvarado, Veracruz México on December 11, 1928. She married Jorge in Mexico City before moving to Juarez/El Paso in 1959, where they raised their six children. Rosa had a passion for exploring the world and bringing people together. She was preceded in death by her parents Elena and Pablo; her husband Jorge; her siblings Luisa, Elena, Pablo, Pepe, Pancho, Beto, Chano, and Camilo; and her son Carlos. She is survived by her children Sonia, Oscar (Betty), Rosa (Jay), George, and Arturo (Martha); and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Her memorial service will be October 2 at 11 AM CDT. We invite you to join virtually (see Facebook for details). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to feedingamerica.org
in her honor.