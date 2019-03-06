Mable D. Aguilar



El Paso - Mable D. Aguilar, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Mable lived a long and beautiful life. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso and worked at Kress in downtown and later at JC Penney where she retired after over 20 years. Mable enjoyed knitting, doing crafts, sewing, talking and spending time with her sister Bertha in California whom she dearly loved, and faithfully praying the rosary every night. She was the matriarch of the Aguilar family and leaves behind a big legacy. Her 2 sons dearly loved her and are grateful that God aligned everything so perfectly that she was able to say her good-byes to all. She was ready to go home to her beloved late husband, Pablo Aguilar. She leaves behind her sister, Bertha Dixon, sons and wives, Chito and Martha Aguilar and Fernando and Becky Aguilar, 8 grandchildren Danny, Francisco, Fernando, Claudia, Chito, Jr., Fernando, Damien, and Gina Aguilar, 17 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson. Grandma Mable, we're going to miss your presence so much, but have peace in knowing that you are home now. We would like to thank all family members and all staff from Bienvivir, especially Dr. Van. Visitation: Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00-9:00p.m. with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral Mass: Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 6, 2019