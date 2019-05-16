Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home Central
3839 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home Central
3839 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Macedonio Rojas

El Paso - Macedonio Rojas- 90 yrs old, passed away May 12, 2019. He is survived by wife, Carmen, Daughter, Patsy Gonzalez, son, Ray (Irma) Brother, Luis (Francis), Metarie, La, Sister, Esther R. (Joe) Hernandez, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Viewing is Thursday, May 16, 2019 Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave. from 5pm to 9 pm with Rosary beginning at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church at 11:30am and Graveside service will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1:00pm
Published in El Paso Times on May 16, 2019
