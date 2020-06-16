Mack H. BakerEl Paso - Mack Harrington Baker, loving son, husband, father and grandfather, died June 14, 2020, age 91, Resident of El Paso, TX. He was a retired First Sargent from the United States Army, member of the Elks Lodge, Vista Hills Country Club, and Rio Norte Retirement Community. He is preceded in death by his wife Fritzie Baker and daughter Cheryl Anguiano. Survivors: Daughters: Gail Esmay (Michael Esmay), Kara Baker (Justin McHugh), Grandchildren: Stephanie Halldorson (Jeff Halldorson), Christopher Esmay (Kerri Esmay), Carlos Anguiano (Dr. Maneka Brooks), six great-granddaughters: Alexandra Ewert (Ross Ewert), Ana Halldorson, Katie Haldorson, Sophie Halldorson, Hannah Esmay, Jenny Anguiano, one great-grandson: Andrew Esmay, several nieces, one nephew, and many friends. He was loved and admired by all. Visitation date is Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a Funeral Service at 12:00pm, officiated by Jeff Halldorson, at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. Graveside Service to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, 4848 Alps Dr.