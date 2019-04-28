Services
Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 855-4007
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
Mack H. Whitaker (83) passed away Tuesday - April 23rd, 2019. He was raised in Fabens, Texas and moved to Clint, Texas where he raised his family. He spent his career at Chevron Refinery of El Paso for

32 years and then fully enjoyed his life as a retiree. People knew him as "Mackie" man with the red checks & heart of gold. His secret to a good life, "Faith in God and always stop and smell the roses".

He is survived by: his wife Cathrine Whitaker, his daughters Deborah Whitaker, Tamara Carthel & husband Mitch Carthel.

Sonja Dee Scanlan, grandson Justin Wade Scanlan, granddaughter Madeline Claire Grall,

brother Gary Whitaker, sister-in-law - Joyce Ann Whitaker, sister Bobbie Mae Niglio, brother-in-law

Dr.Emilio Niglio.

Services:

May 1st @ Evergreen East (12400 East Montana - 79938)

Viewing 10 am - 12 noon

Chapel Service - 12:30 pm

Masonic Gravesite Service - 1:30 pm

***In lieu of flowers please make donations to:

Masonic Children & Family Services of Texas

338 Grapevine Hwy

Hurst, Texas 76054

Atten: Sandy Shelby
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 28, 2019
