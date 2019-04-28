|
Magda Shaw
El Paso - Our beloved Magda Shaw, 62, passed away April 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dana Keith Shaw; parents, Ricardo Leo Jimenez and Rosa Elena Orozco; sister, Marilena Jansen. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Daniel Tyler Shaw (Linda Michelle), Dana Keith R. Shaw, Lee Bryan Shaw (Ivonne), Jason Robert Shaw (Shelby), Steven Kyle Shaw; daughter, Marlena Giselle Reyes (Luis); and 16 grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm with Funeral Service at 2:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1212 Sumac Dr. 79925. Interment: Monday, May 13, 2019 at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Bakersfield, CA.
