Magdalena B. Escamilla
Magdalena B. Escamilla

El Paso - On July 7, 2020 our mother, Magdalena B. Escamilla, joined our father, Miguel C. Escamilla (+2014), in praising God for all eternity. They both were an inspiration for their ten children. Their love for each other was a testimony of their faith in God ever present in their lives.

Mom, your life was a precious story for you gave your all for God's glory. Since before you were born, you were destined to be Dad's beautiful bride, his wife for more than 65 years. Dad loved you so much we could see to his heart only you had the key. Your love became eight daughters and two sons. Three gave you grandkids, one married an exceptionally good man, three cared for you at home and three became nuns.

Mom, you gave us your all. How can we repay you for a debt so tall? You'll always have our love and gratitude. Your children: Gloria, Teresa, Alicia, Mike Jr., Ofelia, Irene, Cristina, Elizabeth, Juan, and Lucy.

Visitation: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 9:30am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
