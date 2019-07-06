Resources
Magdalena Barron

Magdalena Barron In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Magdalena Barron

September 19, 1921 - July 2, 2008

You are in our hearts forever.

It's been eleven years and we still think of you

with love today, yesterday, and every day.

But that is nothing new we also think of you

in silence and often speak your name.

But all we have now are beautiful

memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is forever our keepsake

which we will never part with.

God has you in his keeping and we will

forever keep you in our hearts.

We love you and still miss you very much!

Love Always,

Your Family
Published in El Paso Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019
