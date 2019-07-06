|
|
In Loving Memory of
Magdalena Barron
September 19, 1921 - July 2, 2008
You are in our hearts forever.
It's been eleven years and we still think of you
with love today, yesterday, and every day.
But that is nothing new we also think of you
in silence and often speak your name.
But all we have now are beautiful
memories and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is forever our keepsake
which we will never part with.
God has you in his keeping and we will
forever keep you in our hearts.
We love you and still miss you very much!
Love Always,
Your Family
Published in El Paso Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019