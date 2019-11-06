|
|
Magdalena Casillas Bustamante
Magdalena Casillas Bustamante passed away October 15, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones and was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery on Alameda. Born on July 22, 1934 to Filemon Casillas and Paula Steymann in El Paso, Texas. She attended Vilas Elementary School, Graduated Loretto Academy and received her Bachelors in Education from Texas Western College. She was a teacher for the El Paso Independent School District and ended her teaching career at Lamar Elementary. She was proceeded in death by her parents; siblings Georgina Hernandez, Richard Casillas and Otilia Fierro; and her son Enrique Antonio "Kiko" Bustamante, MD. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Enrique "Kiki" Bustamante; daughters Magdalena Inez "Malinez" (Mark), Paula, Anna, and Barbara (Munzer); and grandchildren Sarah, Scott, Sage, Samantha, Zaina and Sloan.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019