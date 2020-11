Magdalena H. MadridEl Paso - It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Mother, Magdalena H. Madrid on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Grace M. Sanchez, Maura (William) Sotelo, and Martha Madrid; grandchildren Fred (Stephanie) Sanchez, Nina (Ryan) Reyes, Audrey Sotelo, Derek (Nicole) Sanchez, and Melissa N. Sanchez; great-grandchildren Jordan, Andrew, Ian, Eric, Rolen, and Desmond. Inurnment will be a private ceremony to be held at a later date.