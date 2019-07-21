Magdalena "Patsy" Martinez



El Paso - Magdalena "Patsy" Martinez



July 7, 2019







Patsy will always be remembered for her beauty, grace, and quiet elegance. She loved to spend time with her family and her close friends. Patsy was always ready for a great vacation and had the opportunity to travel to many amazing destinations, but she always loved returning to the peacefulness of her own home.







Patsy is survived by her only daughter Tricia Ann Arvizu, Robert Arvizu (son-in-law), and her beautiful granddaughter, Madelynn Eliza, who Patsy always said was her "absolute pride and joy." Patsy is also survived by her brother Joe Loya, and by her many beloved nephews and nieces, whom she adored and spoiled. Patsy was recently preceded in death by her twin sister Margaret "Tiny" Gonzalez, and her brother David Loya, who were waiting for her in Heaven.







Rosary Service will begin at 9:00am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 2709 Alabama Street. Graveside Service to follow at 11:30am at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragosa Road.