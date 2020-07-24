1/1
Magdalena Portillo
Magdalena Portillo

El Paso, TX - Magdalena Portillo, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born January 16, 1944, in El Paso, TX to Francisco Hernandez and Tomasa Hernandez. She graduated from El Paso High School. She married Marcos Portillo Jr. on June 16, 1963 in El Paso, TX. She worked as a cafeteria manager in EPISD. Magdalena lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; belly dancing, sewing, taking care of her pets, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Raquel Ponce and Salvador Espinoza; her son Michael Max Portillo and Laura Chavez; eight grandchildren, Ida Portillo, Albaro Mejia, Raquel and husband Hamlet Abeja, Rosalia Salaices, Francisco Ponce, Karissa Ponce, Michael Max Portillo, Jr., and Santiago Michael Portillo; nine great-grandchildren, Destiny Portillo, Peter Anthony Najar, Jr., Avery Escobar, Joziah Escobar, Zaira Mejia, Jimena Mejia, Sophia Mejia, Giovani Mejia, and Sebastian Abeja; and her sister Esperanza Santiago. She will be joining her husband Marcos Portillo, Jr, her son Max Portillo, her father and mother Francisco and Tomasa Hernandez and her brother Everardo Oscar Hernandez and his wife Socorro Hernandez in heaven. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. We love you Magdalena Portillo.

Pallbearers: Michael Max Portillo, Rosalia Salaices, Francisco Ponce, Salvador Espinoza, Hamlet Abeja, and Refugio Chavez






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
