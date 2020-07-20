Magdalena Reynaud
El Paso - Magdalena U. Reynaud, 97, El Paso, TX passed away July 15, 2020. She was born January 3, 1923 in El Paso, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesus G. Reynaud and sons Paul and Raul Reynaud. Mrs. Reynaud is survived by her children Lucia Shope, Jesus Jose Reynaud, Robert Reynaud, William Reynaud and Gilbert Reynaud, 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Due to current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, services will be private. (Livestream will be available on Facebook, www.FunerariaDelAngelCentral.com
)