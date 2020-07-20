1/1
Magdalena Reynaud
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Magdalena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Magdalena Reynaud

El Paso - Magdalena U. Reynaud, 97, El Paso, TX passed away July 15, 2020. She was born January 3, 1923 in El Paso, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesus G. Reynaud and sons Paul and Raul Reynaud. Mrs. Reynaud is survived by her children Lucia Shope, Jesus Jose Reynaud, Robert Reynaud, William Reynaud and Gilbert Reynaud, 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Due to current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, services will be private. (Livestream will be available on Facebook, www.FunerariaDelAngelCentral.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved