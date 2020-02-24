|
Magdaleno Aguirre
El Paso - Magdaleno Aguirre - July 22, 1925
In loving memory of our beloved father, passed in peace February 20, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife Esperanza. He was a loving father of 12 children, Ramon, Jose, Arturo, Guadalupe(Guerra), Armando, Alberto, Antonio, Ricardo, Rodolfo, Frank, Alfredo and Melissa (Guillen). Further survived by his two sisters, Maria Morales, Francisca Lopez and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Magdaleno will be remembered as a loving father, distinguished proud patriot and World War II U.S. Army Veteran. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Vigil at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:30AM at St. Pius Catholic Church with the burial to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso TX 915-598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020