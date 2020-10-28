1/1
Majorie Louise Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Majorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Majorie Louise Clark

El Paso - Marjorie Louise Clark, 93, Passed Away Peacefully at Home Tuesday, October 27,2020 in El Paso Texas. Services will be held Friday October 30,2020 at 11:00am-12:00pm. She was a Member of the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints on Hondo Pass Road, where she was known as a good and god loving person. Interment was held at Ever Green East Cemetery. Marjorie was born in Mcgill, Nevada, White Pine County Nevada on August 25, 1927. Her Parents; David Herber Edwards and Ognes Ann Perceded her in death. She was also Preceded in death by her loving husband Eugene Curtis Clark of 61 years who passed away in 2007. She will be missed by her loving Daughters, suzette Jeffreys of Tomball, Texas and Andrea Blake of San Antonio, Texas; Grandchildren Gary Loer, Robert Loer , Michael Jeffreys , Melissa Brackenbary, Keven Jeffreys, Emily Oyangurem, Caitlin Bradshaw and Cara Blake; 20 Great- Grandchildren , and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is also survived by one Sister; Elaine Harrison of Elko, Nevada. Marjorie and Curtis were married in 1945 shortly after World War II was over. They lived in Texas, Nevada and New Mexico. Coming to El Paso in 1972. Beautiful Paintings and poetry and Writing. She and Curtis did much service in their church. She will be missed by all of us., as we all loved her very much. We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the Doctors and Nurses and caretakers who helped her through difficult times through the last few years. Services were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved