Majorie Louise ClarkEl Paso - Marjorie Louise Clark, 93, Passed Away Peacefully at Home Tuesday, October 27,2020 in El Paso Texas. Services will be held Friday October 30,2020 at 11:00am-12:00pm. She was a Member of the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints on Hondo Pass Road, where she was known as a good and god loving person. Interment was held at Ever Green East Cemetery. Marjorie was born in Mcgill, Nevada, White Pine County Nevada on August 25, 1927. Her Parents; David Herber Edwards and Ognes Ann Perceded her in death. She was also Preceded in death by her loving husband Eugene Curtis Clark of 61 years who passed away in 2007. She will be missed by her loving Daughters, suzette Jeffreys of Tomball, Texas and Andrea Blake of San Antonio, Texas; Grandchildren Gary Loer, Robert Loer , Michael Jeffreys , Melissa Brackenbary, Keven Jeffreys, Emily Oyangurem, Caitlin Bradshaw and Cara Blake; 20 Great- Grandchildren , and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is also survived by one Sister; Elaine Harrison of Elko, Nevada. Marjorie and Curtis were married in 1945 shortly after World War II was over. They lived in Texas, Nevada and New Mexico. Coming to El Paso in 1972. Beautiful Paintings and poetry and Writing. She and Curtis did much service in their church. She will be missed by all of us., as we all loved her very much. We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the Doctors and Nurses and caretakers who helped her through difficult times through the last few years. Services were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast.