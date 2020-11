Manuel AcevedoEl Paso - Manuel Acevedo, 71, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on November 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Burial will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 am. To leave on- line condolences, please visit our website at www.hillcrestfuneralhome.com