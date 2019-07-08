Manuel Amaro



El Paso - Sr. Manuel Amaro passed away into the hands of our Lord on 3 July 2019. He is now resting peacefully in the company of our beloved Mother Elpidia, who left us almost 7 years ago. Born in the Valle de Juarez town of San Ignacio on 02 September 1926, he was raised in el rancho de Colonia Esperanza working in his cotton fields and enjoying the peaceful life of an agricultor (farmer). He married the most beautiful young lady in the town in 1950 and together spent 61 years making a better life for themselves and their 6 children. He immigrated to the US as a brazero and successfully became a citizen many years later. Working as a laborer in El Paso he helped build the City including the international bridges, the freeway, Cielo Vista Mall, Fort Bliss, Spaghetti bowl and other recognizable structures. He taught us all the value of hard work and dedication. He literally built homes for his daughters and helped renovate the existing one for his son. He loved the outdoors and treasured the moments he spent helping his family. Like all of us he had his faults, but in the end, they were overcome by his love and dedication to his family including his 20 great grandchildren and 16 grandchildren. He is survived by his children Mary Lou Fernandez, Virginia Apodaca and husband Samuel, Kenda Vega and husband Robert, Nelida Amaro, Manuel Amaro Jr. and wife Diana T., and Dalila Lopez and husband Louie. Also, son-in-law Luis Fernandez. He will be remembered all of our lives and we will fill the void of his passing with the many memories he created for us. Dios te Bendiga Dad, Suegro, Guelo, Tio and overall great man; we love you.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5pm to 9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 time TBD, Rite of Committal will follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery. Services under the direction of HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME, 1060 Carolina Drive. 598-3332. Published in El Paso Times on July 8, 2019