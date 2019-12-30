|
|
Manuel Arizpe Jr.
El Paso - Manuel Arizpe, Jr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He is a lifelong resident of El Paso, a member of the catholic church and an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. Manuel is survived by his loving wife, Belia C. Arizpe; sons, Danny and Oscar Arizpe; daughters, Alicia Quintana, Gloria Monarez, Corina and Melissa Vega; 20 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren; brother, Alfredo Arizpe and sisters, Carolina Garcia, Irene Martin, Rafaela Provencio and Concepcion Aguilar. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Friday, January 3rd at 1:00 p.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church with interment to follow in Evergreen East Cemetery. The Arizpe Family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Blas Miranda, Brian Jeffery Cloud and Mary Garay for their attention, care and dedication for Manny. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332, a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019