Manuel "Manny" Armendariz
El Paso - Manuel Armendariz (Manny), 98 was a well-known resident of El Paso, Texas. He passed away peacefully to our Lord on Wednesday November 4, 2020. Manny was born on June 22, 1922 in El Paso, Texas to Juan Nepomuceno Armendariz and Maria del Refugio Trejo-Armendariz. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he will be missed. He is survived by his loving wife Velia Ramirez Armendariz, and children Irene Velia Batres, Victor Manuel Armendariz (Sharon), Ruben Raymond Armendariz (Rachel) and Deborah Armendariz. He is survived by his half-sisters Estelita Armendariz Reynolds and Lourdes Armendariz Ramirez. He is also survived with five grandchildren Christina Fredenburg, Rebecca Batres, Lisa Nadine Armendariz, Keevin Harper and Gina Courter (Price). His great-grandchildren are: Mara Fredenberg, Jenna Fredenberg, Keira Frendenberg, Isabella Armendariz-Gonzalez, Kasey Courter (Serna), Kylee Holloway and Jentry Courter. He is preceded in death by his siblings; Alicia Armendariz-Deines, Luis Armendariz, John Armendariz, Amelia Armendariz-Zuniga, Judge Albert Armendariz Sr. and Cesar Armendariz. Manny and Velia recently celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary in September of this year.
He proudly served his country during WW II with the Army Air Corps and obtained the rank of Sergeant serving with the 502 Air Engineer Squadron 89 Air Service Group. He was drafted shortly after Pearl Harbor and scored so well that he was sent to Grand Rapids, Michigan to study meteorology. Following his studies, he was stationed at Sweetwater, Texas where he taught the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) all about weather. Toward the end of the war he received orders for service in Guam and Tinian as a weatherman. He received the American Theater Asiatic Pacific Service Ribbons, Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal. He was Honorably Discharged on December 28, 1945.
He pursued his college studies at night and graduated from Texas Western College at El Paso in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physics/Mathematics while working full time. In his professional life, he was employed with the Department of Defense, White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) where he worked as a Meteorologist. His work consisted of studies of weather effects in high altitude. These studies resulted in published meteorological papers that were used by other Meteorologists and Scientists. He was also instrumental in developing weather instruments for the country's space shuttle program and was awarded several outstanding awards. He also worked with Meteorologist, Dr. Ted Fujita, famous for creating the Fujita curve on severe weather. Manny retired at the early age of 52 from WSMR to pursue his second love - teaching math. He finished his professional work career as a Math Professor at the San Antonio Junior College. He emphasized to all his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and friends the importance of an education.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be submitted online to "The Special Olympics
Organization". There will be a viewing from 5-7 pm on December 3rd, followed by a Rosary at 7 pm. Services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home West on 480 Resler, El Paso, Tx. The internment with only immediate family will take place the following day on December 4th at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Please visit the Sunset Funeral Home West online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
. Due to the current pandemic it is understandable that family and friends may not be able to attend. In lieu of attendance you will be able to view the Rosary on Facebook using the following link. https://www.facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome/