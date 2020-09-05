Manuel Bustillos
El Paso, TX - Manuel "Manny" Bustillos, 79, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on August 31, 2020.
He was born in Casas Grandes, Chihuahua on March 13, 1941.
Manny was preceded in death by his parents Fermin Garcia and Guadalupe Bustillos Garcia and his wife Alicia Burton Bustillos.
Manny was a restaurant manager for La Hacienda Café and Amigos Restaurant for 50 plus years, where he became an El Paso icon known by people of all ages. He had a passion for his family, his customers, making people laugh, butterflies, coin collecting, and a die-hard Cowboys fan! He would always say his biggest accomplishment was his two sons and how proud of them he was.
He was survived by his two sons, Victor Manuel and Alex Bustillos, their spouses Debbie and Terry, grandchildren Michelle Marie, Sarah Christine, Melissa Yvette, Jared Alexander, Trinity Skyla, Braelyn Aria, great-grandchildren Mia Ashlynn, Gabriel Daniel, Marilyn Rose, Alexander Cloud, Isla Elizabeth, Nevaeh Marie, Eli Ernesto, Brena Blu, Jaina Eve, and siblings Maria Luisa Chavez, Evangelina Marquez, and Silverio Garcia.
Active pallbearers are Victor Manuel Bustillos, Alex Bustillos, Jared Alexander Bustillos, Gabriel Daniel Uranga, Rene Luna, Silverio Garcia, Juan Ramon Marquez, and Luis Garcia.
Funeral services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home West. The viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. immediately followed by the burial service at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - West, 480 N. Resler Dr. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.