Manuel Camilo Morales
El Paso - Manuel Camilo Morales passed away peacefully at his home on July 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Manny was born on July 18, 1929 in El Paso, Texas in an area known as "El Barrio Del Diablo" to Andres and Jesusita Morales who have preceded him in death. His siblings are Sofia Parga, and Reymundo Morales, Isidro Morales, Lena Hernandez and Andres Morales all who have preceded him in death. His only surviving brother is Humberto Morales (Ofelia). Manny's father died when he was 11 and he was raised by his loving mother and Uncle Angel. Although he lost the sight of his left eye when he was 12 it didn't stop him from excelling in life. Manny married Enriqueta Samaniego and had 4 Children, Martha Morales, David Morales (Shelly), Cynthia Fierro (Gary) and Camille Abreo (Victor). Manny had 11 Grandchildren Angelica, Eric, Leigha, Alison, Erin, Alex, Ryan, Madeline, Chris, Tracey, Nikki and 18 Great-Grandchildren. Manny was an outstanding athlete at Bowie High School excelling in football, and receiving a football scholarship to the University of New Mexico where he was the first Hispanic to be on the football team where he was known as "Camilo", and the first Hispanic to belong to the Sigma Chi Fraternity. His education was interrupted by a tour of duty in the army during the Korean conflict. He was a tank commander and played football with the 4th Army. He returned to UNM to finish his degree in Education. He taught and coached football in Albuquerque and then at Jefferson High School. He then became an insurance agent with State Farm, retiring after 52 years at the age of 84. City Alderman and El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame were some of his accomplishments, but the one he was most proud of was BASA, which he founded to help give the Bowie Athletes recognition on their accomplishments. After his retirement he sold his beloved home and made an addition to his daughter's home where he would spend a lot of time with his best friend and great-grandson Nathan. His adoring wife will cherish the life they had together and their everlasting love forever. Manny enjoyed life and loved his family, as he famously wrote one Thanksgiving, "My Love for My Family will live forever, El Camilo." Our love for our father and grandfather will live forever...In lieu of flowers please make donations to the "Manny Camilo Morales Bowie" Scholarship fund" Compass Bank, 2110 N. Yarborough Dr. 79925 Act #6774138453 Rt#113010547. Visitation will be Monday July 8, 2019 from 5-9PM with a Vigil at 7:00PM at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1:00PM, West Shelter.
Published in El Paso Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019