Manuel Carrillo Jr. "El Minus"El Paso - Manuel Carrillo Jr. "El Minus", was born in El Paso, Texas on January 10, 1937. He went to Bowie High School and later served his country in the United States Army. He worked at Beaumont Army Medical Center where he retired from civil service. He enjoyed football and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved and supported his entire family and will be remembered for his devotion to family.He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Manuela; Sons; Richard (Paty), and Eddie, Daughters; Rosa, Yolanda (Pancho), Irma (Charlie), Irene (Robert), 16 Grandchildren, 38 Great Grandchildren, and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren.Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, with Rosary at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Private Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.