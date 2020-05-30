Manuel "El Minus" Carrillo Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel Carrillo Jr. "El Minus"

El Paso - Manuel Carrillo Jr. "El Minus", was born in El Paso, Texas on January 10, 1937. He went to Bowie High School and later served his country in the United States Army. He worked at Beaumont Army Medical Center where he retired from civil service. He enjoyed football and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved and supported his entire family and will be remembered for his devotion to family.

He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Manuela; Sons; Richard (Paty), and Eddie, Daughters; Rosa, Yolanda (Pancho), Irma (Charlie), Irene (Robert), 16 Grandchildren, 38 Great Grandchildren, and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, with Rosary at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Private Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Rosary
02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved