Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
San Antonio Catholic Church
503 Hunter
Interment
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Manuel D. Muñoz Obituary
Manuel D. Muñoz

El Paso - Manuel D. Muñoz, 91, passed away Monday morning, December 23, 2019. Manuel was preceded in death by his son, Javier Munoz, his parents, Perfecto and Catalina Munoz, his sister Julia Arenas, and his brothers, Salvador and Jose Munoz. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sara Munoz; sons, Manuel, and Jose; daughters Maria del Socorro Aldridge, Carmen R. Munoz, Maria Elena Bustamante and Cristina Mercado, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.

Manuel retired from Southern Pacific Rail Road with 30 years of loyal service. Served in the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. Special Thanks to the nursing staff at Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veteran Home for their loving care and services.

Visitation for Manuel will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 30 at 12:30 pm at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter. Interment to follow at 2:00 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
