Manuel E. "Mannie" Aragon
- - On August 7, 2019, our heavenly father called our loving husband, father, and brother, Manuel Aragon to sit by his side in heaven. Mannie was born on November 15, 1941, in Riley, NM (Socorro County) to his parents, Esau Aragon and Virginia P. Aragon. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Antoniette, his daughter Verena and his two brothers, Esau (wife Margie) and Telesfor (wife Jeanine), as well as countless nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Mannie grew up working on his family farm. After graduating from Socorro High School, he went on to get his electrical engineering degree from New Mexico Highlands University. After enlisting in the US Army, he was immediately recruited by NASA and worked on the Apollo 11 space program. During his 40-year career Mannie worked on many missions while at the Johnson Space Center at WSMR, including the first space shuttle mission, until he retired in 2011. Mannie loved working on his pecan farm, tinkering with his farm equipment, driving his Ford pickup, roasting chilies, and gardening. Along with Antoniette, Mannie loved to entertain family and friends at their upper valley home. Mannie was a very active political supporter in the community. most of all, Mannie loved traveling and dancing while listening to country music with his soulmate and loving wife Antoniette.
Rosary and tribute held at Hillcrest Funeral Home-West, 5054 Doniphan Dr, El Paso, Texas on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a rosary to begin at 7:00 pm.
Mass services at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Inurnment will be immediately following mass at Masonic Cemetery 760 S Compress Road, Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 10, 2019